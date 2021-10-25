The Equalizer season 2 ratings: Do they point to season 3 renewal?







We knew that The Equalizer on CBS had a good bit of potential, but is this looking more and more now like a series that could last a good while?

As you would expect, there are a number of different things to talk through within this piece, but let’s talk about what is a pretty impressive performance in the ratings. So far, the Queen Latifah series is averaging a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic and around 7.5 million people watching live, making this one of CBS’ better success stories this fall. Not only that, but the show is improving on the performance of God Friended Me (especially in viewers) at this point last fall and it is keeping most of its viewership from the spring.

What has made this series such a success? A lot of it certainly starts with The Equalizer having an established star in Latifah who viewers know and love on some level already. Beyond just that, it also follows a format that has worked really well for CBS over the years. The network has this fantastic ability to combine story-of-the-week programming with a few other elements and create, in the end, a story that feels both accessible and immersive at the same exact time. There aren’t necessarily a lot of other venues that can pull this off in anywhere close to the same way.

While we feel confident that The Equalizer season 3 is going to happen, odds are you’re going to be waiting a while in order to see a renewal announcement. CBS tends to issue bulk renewals for a lot of their shows all at once, and we’ll probably see that happen at some point in the spring.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Equalizer right now

What do you think about The Equalizer season 2 so far?

Do you think there’s a pretty great chance at a season 3 happening down the road? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







