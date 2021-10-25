Blue Bloods season 12: A look towards some November episodes!







For those of you who are not aware, there is no Blue Bloods season 12 episode set for CBS this Friday. With that being said, there’s still a lot coming up! November is a huge time for network TV, and by and large we tend to see a lot of people saving up some of their programming for this key “sweeps” period.

So with that in mind, let’s go ahead and share what we know about the lineup for next month.

Friday, November 5 – “Good Intentions.” Hey, don’t the Reagans have good intentions the vast majority of the time? We tend to think so. However, having good intentions does not necessarily mean that you’re able to act on them. This world is complicated and sometimes, even the best-laid plans fall apart and have an adverse reaction. (Unfortunately, there is no synopsis or promo for this episode as of yet — we do imagine that something more will be shared on that subject a little bit later on in the week.)

Friday, November 12 – “Be Smart or Be Dead.” Well, isn’t this somewhat of an ominous title? We could see this being something Frank Reagan says in a particularly heated moment, but other than that, it’s hard to think of too many thematic connections just based on this alone.

Friday, November 19 – “USA Today.” We would assume that this is a play on words, and not actually meant to reference the major publication that you’re used to getting in a hotel near you. Instead, we imagine that this is Blue Bloods being happy to comment on the current state of the country, which they have a tendency to do more often than not.

