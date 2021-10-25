Is Bre-Z leaving All American? Is Coop dead in season 4 premiere?







Is Bre-Z leaving All American? We know that entering the season 4 premiere on The CW, there were fears that Coop was dead. It was hard for some of those fears to not be there. The season 3 finale left the character in a really precarious position.

Just how scaring a spot is this? We’ll tell you that we spent a lot of time today preparing for the worst. All American is largely about big, transformation periods in the lives of some of its characters and when you think about it, losing someone like Coop would transform Spencer in an incredibly dramatic way. This is someone who he relied on for a good chunk of his life, even before transferring schools back at the start of the series. Sure, they had their highs and lows, but you could make that same argument about any character within this world.

We know that Coop’s status wasn’t the only cliffhanger that we had entering the episode, but it’s absolutely the one we spent the most thinking about all summer. Bre-Z as a performer has plenty of opportunities away from the show, especially musically; seeing her move on would not be too great of a shock.

What happened during the episode – The show certainly made us wait for a lot of updates! Close to 40 minutes in we did learn that her surgery was successful; however, the question remained if she was going to wake up. She was in a coma.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to All American right now

Were you worried that Coop was dead entering the All American season 4 premiere tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are some other updates on the way and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







