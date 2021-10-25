Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episode 2: About that zombie baby…







Tonight on Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episode 2, the AMC series decided to hint at something totally and horrifying. Thankfully, they opted not to show it: A zombie baby. We heard poor Emma in the suitcase but ultimately, the producers decided to not put it on the screen.

Are there some people out there who probably wanted to actually see said baby? We’re sure that they are, but there’s also something to be said for leaving it open to the imagination. Also, psychologically there’s something so different that comes from seeing a baby in that form. It’s different than looking at the zombified version of a grown adult.

In describing the decision behind the scenes further in a new Entertainment Weekly interview, here is some of what executive producer Andrew Chambliss had to say:

We did discuss it but ultimately decided that the unseen was probably more frightening than anything we could create. And in terms of what that moment did for Morgan in the story, when he realized what was in the suitcase, it was kind of the cautionary tale of what could happen to him and this family he’s building now if he and Grace end up going down the same path that Bea [Maren Lord] and Fred [Derek Richardson] did. So I think for Morgan, it also remained more powerful not to see it. He could imagine it as though it were his own child in there.

Ultimately, we do think this impacted Morgan — not that he didn’t recognize already what the stakes are. He’s been on a knife’s edge for seasons now, but the difference is that he has a real family to fight for. That’s not something that has always been with him in this timeline.

