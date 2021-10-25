The Bachelorette episode 2 spoilers: Rodney, Michelle Young, & apples







Tuesday night’s The Bachelorette episode 2 will have some moments of romance, some moments of humor, and a little bit of both.

For the best overall example of the two things combined, why not take a look at the sneak peek below. This preview focuses on Michelle Young trying to determine something with Rodney: Whether or not he can identify a granny smith apple by its taste.

At first, this may sound a little weird — but that’s before you remember that Rodney is the same guy who showed up night one dressed as an apple in order of Michelle being a teacher. His problem was that he claimed he was a granny smith apple … even though his apple was red. So he’s clearly pretty terrible at identifying this sort of apple by its appearance, so why not try another method?

Well, here’s the bad news: Rodney clearly has no clue what a granny smith apple tastes like, either. We’d love to say that if we were in his shoes, we would be able to do a much better job. However, these blind taste tests are significantly harder than they look! Luckily, it doesn’t quite matter how he does since he still gets a kiss from Michelle in the end anyway. She clearly recognizes that this is all in good humor and she’s just trying her best to have a little bit of fun with one of her guys.

Typically, the guys who show up the first night with some sort of obvious gimmick don’t go all that far. This one feels a little bit different. Rodney and Michelle have at least some sort of connection and with that, we could see him lasting a good while.

