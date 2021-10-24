Grantchester season 6 episode 5 spoilers: The last before PBS finale







Next week’s Grantchester season 6 episode 5 is certainly important for a couple of different reasons. First of all, this is going to be a very important episode for Geordie as we get a larger opportunity to explore his past.

Beyond just that, though, this is also going to be the last installment before the big finale on PBS. That means that there are heightened stakes surrounding just about every moment of this episode, even if the mystery at hand does not carry over directly to the final episode. At least you don’t have to worry too much about the long-term future here, as Grantchester has already been renewed in the UK for a season 7. There’s no 1000% guarantee that PBS will continue broadcasting the series, but we’d be absolutely shocked if they ditched it at this point. It has a dedicated following and it perfectly suits what they are trying to do in terms of bringing quality British programming to the table. We do think this show has the potential to be on the air for many more years, but that’s dependent mostly on what the cast and crew want.

Want to get a few more details now surrounding what’s ahead in terms of the case? Then check out the full Grantchester season 6 episode 5 synopsis below:

Will and Geordie investigate an audacious bank robbery, which sees Geordie unexpectedly cross paths with an old friend from his army days.

For those wondering in advance, the finale is going to introduce at least one new character into the world. Are they going to be a friend or foe? We imagine that we’ll have to wait and see on some of that.

