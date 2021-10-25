Succession season 3 episode 3 spoilers: Prepare for ‘The Disruption’







After tonight’s new episode, of course it makes sense to want to get some Succession season 3 episode 3 details ASAP. Why wouldn’t you want them? We’re gearing up for another big-time dramatic hour entitled “The Disruption,” and we’d say that there will be more jostling over power — and also some legal jeopardy as well.

We’ve seen in a number of previews for this season so far the FBI starting to sniff a little bit around Logan Roy. What does that mean in the context of this hour? It’s at least possible that some of these problems could be coming home to roost. At the very least, this is what we’re preparing for.

To get a few more details, be sure to check out the full Succession season 3 episode 3 synopsis below:

With the DOJ at the door, Logan (Brian Cox) summons his arsenal, while Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) makes a potentially life changing offer. Kendall (Jeremy Strong) becomes obsessed with his own takedown. Written by Ted Cohen & Georgia Pritchett; Directed by Cathy Yan.

While in some ways it’s easy to anticipate the end of the road being here for Logan, Kendall is his own worst enemy. This is a guy who’s never been a direct power-player in the way that he is now, and we have a good feeling that he’s not going to be able to handle it well. In the end, this is why we wouldn’t be shocked if one of the other Roy kids sweeps in, takes advantage of an opportunity, and gets power than anyone else.

What do you most want to see on Succession season 3 episode 3?

Whose side are you on right now — Team Logan, Team Kendall, or Team Neither? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also stick around for some other updates you won’t want to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

