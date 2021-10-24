BMF episode 6 spoilers: Meech and Terry’s latest aftermath







As you prepare for BMF episode 6, there are a couple of things to point out here. Let’s start, of course, with the news that there is another episode airing next week. We know that it’s Halloween and people may have a few other things going on, but remember this: Starz doesn’t even care about live ratings! So long as there are people checking out their shows at some point, they’re happy — and we gotta think they’re pretty happy overall with this show. After all, it’s already got a season 2 renewal!

So what is coming up when episode 6 arrives? Let’s just say that the aftermath of some of the latest chaos will come front and center. Meech and Terry are going to understand further than their actions will over to other people — family and friends. There’s a certain amount of hiding that needs to be done.

Will the latest events cause these two to rethink some of their strategy? Probably not. They may feel an emotional tinge to how some of their actions are impacting others close to them, but the reality for now stays the same. These are two guys who are getting a taste of power and in a way, that’s a hard think to get away from once you start to go down that road. They’re finding something that they like with it and there are opportunities to grow and expand.

We’re now firmly in the home stretch of season 1, so just in case you were wondering if the writers were going to slow things down, here’s the simple answer: They won’t. Things are only going to get crazier over the course of the next few weeks, and we’re prepared for a cliffhanger already.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to BMF right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to BMF episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around; there are some other updates on the way and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







