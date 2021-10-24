The Blacklist season 9 episode 2 photo: Is Dembe out of the hospital?







As we prepare now for The Blacklist season 9 episode 2 airing on NBC this Thursday, there are questions aplenty to ask about Dembe. Of course, many of them start with this: Is he okay enough to be out in the field again?

It feels like it’s fairly hard to answer whether or not the character is truly okay. However, we can at least confirm that he is out of the hospital and doing what he can tell the rest of the Task Force / whatever we are supposed to call them now that they’ve disbanded. We know that “The Skinner: Conclusion” needs to showcase the aftermath of the kidnapping in the premiere, and maybe also give us a better sense of what Reddington and company are really up against.

So while we see Dembe out in the field during episode 2, there are of course a number of different questions we’re left to wonder. Take, for starters, how Hisham Tawfiq’s character was able to become an FBI agent in the first place! Remember that he was a massive criminal and #10 on the Blacklist for most of the series’ run.

Of course, we also do want to understand more of what caused him and Reddington to go their separate ways. It’s easy to assume that Reddington’s grief over losing Liz could have been a big part of the equation, but we’re not sure that this is solely it. An explanation will likely be coming at some point, but we could be stuck waiting for a good while to figure some of that out.

What excites you the most about The Blacklist season 9 episode 2?

