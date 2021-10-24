Ridley Road season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at BBC One?







Following today’s finale on BBC One, can you expect a Ridley Road season 2 to happen? Or, have we reached the end of the road?

As is often the case when it comes to British dramas, the first thing that we should say here is that you probably shouldn’t have sky-high expectations. We haven’t gotten a sense as of yet that another season will happen and technically, the first season was based on source material. There’s no reason to think that there is automatically going to be more coming unless the powers-that-be behind the scenes opt to extend the story further.

Is there more story to take on within this particular world? You can argue so given that historically, the rise in extremist groups has a deep and terrifying history. Really, the biggest thing that matters is whether or not there is a worthy story to tell. Sometimes, it’s better to have a short run on TV as opposed to dragging things out beyond their natural shelf life. That is something that we’ve seen be an issue here and there with American dramas and typically, British shows do a little bit of a stronger job with this overall. Just look at how soon The Office ended — at least the original version. Or, consider the fact that for whatever reason, we never got a season 2 of Bodyguard despite its huge success.

If there is no Ridley Road season 2 down the road, the best thing that we can probably hope for is the BBC bringing out another drama that does a great job of capturing a particular period in history. They’ve always been bold to venture slightly off the beaten path for a sake of a compelling narrative and they will likely do the same thing here.

