Saturday Night Live: Brandi Carlile sings ‘Broken Horses,’ ‘Right on Time’







Brandi Carlile served as the musical guest for tonight’s Saturday Night Live episode and we knew that she’d bring a lot to the studio. Her music surpasses a single genre and brings a lot of different styles together. Also, she’s a great live performer who comes across as real and organic.

Hopefully, her first number tonight in “Broken Horses” got a lot of people excited who weren’t checking our out previously. The song has a little bit of rock and blues thrown in there; not only that, but it showed off some of Carlile’s musicianship in front of her band. It’s got a nice hook and she delivered the song every bit as well as you would have expected. This is what SNL often does best with its musical guests — they expose quality acts to larger crowds who may not have had an opportunity to know them away from the show.

(Yes, we know it may be a surprise to some out there that not everyone is familiar with Brandi Carlile’s musical stylings.)

As for the second song tonight, Brandi performed a slower ballad in “Right On Time,” which probably doesn’t surprise a lot of people out there. What we tend to see with performers on this show is that they’ll mix it up and give you different parts of who they are. Carlile really didn’t it all in this performance — played piano, sang, strummed the guitar, and belted out a few different huge notes. It’s almost like showing off all different parts of herself as a performer within the span of a few minutes.

Before tonight’s episode, there was a fun little SNL Easter egg as Ted Lasso (the character) promoted tonight’s episode for Carlile and not for Jason Sudeikis, who of course plays Ted on the Apple TV+ show.

Everyone’s talkin’ about this weekend’s Saturday Night Live, and I gotta say, I don’t think I’ve ever been this excited for a guest. Love me some Brandi Carlile! — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) October 22, 2021

