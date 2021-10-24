Saturday Night Live: Jason Sudeikis introduces Mellen, the male Ellen







During tonight’s new episode of Saturday Night Live we expected some big sketches, but what we didn’t expect was Mellen. Basically, this entire sketch was about an obnoxious version of Ellen featuring Jason Sudeikis as the male version of him. It was bold, it was ridiculous, and clearly, the writers did a lot of research on the sort of content that a male version of Ellen would have.

Odds are, this is a sketch that will go viral tomorrow and for good reason. Why in the world wouldn’t it? Seeing Sudeikis do dad-dancing while talking with Pete Davidson as Jake Paul was totally absurd, but also completely perfect. Also, we feel like Ellen is going to talk about this on her own show down the road. Since so many guys are at home during the pandemic, why not have a daytime talker like this? That was the central premise that the entire sketch revolved around.

Of course, the irony to Mellen is that there are a ton of venues where you basically have this already — think some of the things referenced in this sketch like Barstool and internet forums.

What this sketch was a microcosm of was some how how Jason handled this episode of SNL as a whole — he wasn’t necessarily known for a few iconic characters like Kristen Wiig or some other cast members were. Because of that, he didn’t come on board the show to play a lot of the hits. He tried out some new stuff and was willing to go with the flow. Not all of the sketches (see the Annie spoof) were a home run, but they still offered a lot of entertainment from start to finish. We’d be thrilled having Jason host any day of the week.

