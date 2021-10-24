Saturday Night Live return date: Kieran Culkin of Succession hosting!







Following tonight’s new episode, do you want to know the Saturday Night Live return date at NBC? Or, at the very least, get more insight on the next host and/or musical guest?

Entering the Jason Sudeikis episode we more than expected to learn more details about the next new episode of the series — that is, after all, the tradition when we get to the end of a run and the next host hasn’t been announced elsewhere! We learned tonight that Succession star Kieran Culkin is going to be hosting the show on November 6; not only that, but Ed Sheeran will be the musical guest.

There’s a lot that we’re going to love about this show just based on what we know about Culkin — as an actor, he’s game for pretty much anything. He’s also incredibly hilarious and we imagine that there will be some sort of spoof of his hit show. Sheeran’s also more than capable of appearing in a sketch himself, so that’s something else to keep your eyes peeled for.

If we’re to base the upcoming SNL schedule on what we’ve seen in past years, it’s fair to speculate that we’ll get at least a couple more episodes in November, and that includes one on the 14th and 21st that will help to celebrate Thanksgiving. That’s obviously just what we imagine will happen at present, so it’s hard to guarantee anything with 100% certainty right now.

