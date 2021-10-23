9-1-1 season 5 episode 6 video: Someone’s buried alive!







Sure, you’re going to have to wait until November 1 to see 9-1-1 season 5 episode 6 on the air, but it definitely looks like there’s a Halloween theme to this one.

After all, how else would you explain an emergency where it looks like someone is (seemingly) being buried alive? That is what we’ve got in the promo below, as crazy as that may seem. You can see in here that shocking call come in, while a young woman is startled when a roommate calls in an emergency for her … only for her to reveal that she doesn’t have a roommate. Is there going to be a ghost coming into this episode? Is that something to seriously prepare for? Well, probably not … but apparently, at least one major character within this world wouldn’t mind having some sort of close encounter.

This episode feels like one of those more lighthearted, somewhat-filler stories we get here and there with this show — and at this point, we can’t say that we would mind that at all. It’s nice to get a little bit of variety in here, and this could help to lighten things up amidst all of the drama we’ve gone through so far this season.

Should we line up all of the huge, majorly-dramatic situations that we’ve seen? Think in terms of Maddie skipping town, Chimney deciding to find her, or what’s been going on with Athena and her family. That’s without noting the city-wide blackout and the enormous amount of crisis situations that came from that.

Hopefully, “Ghost Stories” will be worth the wait — and you’ll have a chance to munch on some Halloween candy while you check it out.

