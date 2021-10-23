The Blacklist season 9: Should we meet a Big Bad soon?







As we are coming out of The Blacklist season 9 premiere, did we meet anyone remotely resembling a Big Bad? We’re not all that sure. The Skinner storyline had more or less a resounding thud in terms of long-term impact; there was nothing here that felt all that memorable! Compare that to Neville Townsend, Mr. Kaplan, or even Robert Diaz in the past.

Would it benefit the NBC show to show us more of a legitimate adversary soon? Absolutely. We just wonder what they could look like.

We’ve said this a few times over at this point but if we were the producers of The Blacklist, our feeling right now would be to deliver an opponent who doesn’t have some sort of history with Reddington — in other words, a character who could totally surprise him. Most of the villains on this show have a vendetta and while that can be fun, it’s also something that we’ve seen a number of times over. The more exciting stories at this point are the ones that throw us all for more of a relative loop. Reddington needs to be challenged, and maybe that challenge could be what pushes him to be more active in the field again.

For right now, we’d settle for the character to have even 25% the passion he once did. Clearly, he is still mourning the death of Elizabeth even two years removed. She was much of his purpose and at this point, he is still scrambling to find a new one.

What sort of Big Bad do you want to see on The Blacklist season 9?

