To be specific, let’s go ahead and raise the following question: Is Ben Warren’s life in danger? The promo below absolutely makes us wonder. It looks as though we’re actually getting more of a legitimate crossover between these two shows after a number of half-hearted ones as of late, and a series of explosions serves as the focal point for what’s happening. Bailey notes that she hasn’t been able to get ahold of her husband and, almost immediately, this is where some of the worry begins.

Now, we of course should note that there is a real history of a lot of previews totally faking us out. There’s a reasonably good chance that this could all be some sort of elaborate trick to make us believe that something is happening when it is not even remotely the case. Ben could be a-okay, but do you really want to assume that anything is guaranteed in this world? This is a franchise that just wrote out DeLuca last year and beyond that, there are countless other characters who have been killed off over the years on both of these shows.

What we do feel is this: If we are getting some legitimate crossover that is more than just one small story bleeding into the other, it’s fair to expect some legitimate fireworks. Someone could die or, at the very least, we should be very afraid of it.

In getting back to the title, at least take temporary solace in knowing there’s no obvious sign that Jason George is leaving this world at the moment.

What do you want to see on the upcoming Grey's Anatomy – Station 19 crossover event?

