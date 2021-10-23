Chicago Med season 7 episode 6 promo: Saving Stevie Hammer’s mom







Just in case you needed any other evidence that Chicago Med season 7 episode 6 is going to be emotional, we’ve got it for you in the promo below.

This upcoming episode will have many storylines (don’t they all?), but at the center of this one is relative newcomer Stevie Hammer. While we’ve only known her for a handful of episodes, the writers have done a great job of ensuring that there is a lot of depth to this character — especially when it comes to the complicated relationship that she has with her mom. We’ve seen her mom living on the street and refusing any opportunity Stevie presents to try and help her. We’d love to say that things are going to get better here soon but unfortunately, there just isn’t a whole lot of evidence of that.

As a matter of fact, the promo makes it clear that Stevie’s mom is in the hospital, but is actively doing what she can in order to resist treatment. She hates being there and at a certain point, there’s nothing that the hospital staff could do in order to convince her to stay. There are also ethical issues aplenty that come with Stevie trying to treat her own mother, given that she’s more biased in this situation than almost anyone would be.

Our hope within this episode is that we’ll get more opportunities to explore who Stevie is, what drives her, and also if there is some sort of resolution possible. This is going to be one of the more complicated stories that we’ve had a chance to see on Chicago Med in a good while; the characters are what make this show what it is, which is why we’re still actively pleading internally for Ethan to be back sooner rather than later.

