Chicago Med season 7 episode 6 spoilers: Stevie’s mom is her patient







Chicago Med season 7 episode 6 is coming onto NBC next week, and it may be the most emotional Stevie story yet. We’ve learned a little bit already about the complicated relationship that she has with her mother and moving forward, this could be explored more in an in-depth fashion.

The first bit of evidence this episode is Stevie-centric comes via the title: “When You’re a Hammer Everything’s a Nail.” Odds are, there will be a good bit that the writers dive into based on that alone! We also do question significantly how the rest of the hospital feels about Stevie treating her mom. They may understand it on some level, but that does not make it even remotely the right thing ethically for her to be doing — even if she does understand her mom more than anyone.

For a few more details right now, be sure to take a look at the full Chicago Med season 7 episode 6 synopsis below:

10/27/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Stevie’s personal and professional worlds collide when her mother becomes her patient. Dylan’s history with the father of a patient interferes with his perception of a case. Crockett’s allegiances are challenged when his patient’s liver is a potential match for one of Dr. Blake’s patients. TV-14

In general, all of this sounds like this is going to be, yet again, another huge Chicago Med episode for some of the newbies. There is no word on when Ethan is coming back, though it goes without saying that we’d love to see him back in this world before too long.

What about a crossover?

We know that there are people hoping for that eventually but for now, there isn’t all that much in the way of evidence one is coming super-soon. It feels like more of a possibility in the new year depending on the state of things with the virus.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago Med season 7 episode 6?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts and predictions below! Once you do just that, stick around — there are some other updates coming and we don't want you missing them.

