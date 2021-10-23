Is Kate McKinnon leaving Saturday Night Live? Where is she?







Is Kate McKinnon leaving Saturday Night Live? At this point, we understand the concern! She’s one of the stars of the show and yet, she has been MIA for the entirety of the season leading into tonight’s episode hosted by Jason Sudeikis.

So what can we tell you about her status? For starters, it’s not permanent. Even though Kate has been gone from the late-night institution for the entirety of this season, she is slated to come back at some point — we’ll see if she turns up tonight or after SNL returns from an upcoming hiatus.

The truth is that over the past several weeks, Kate has been off playing Carole Baskin for an upcoming Joe Exotic project — this is something that she coordinated with the producers of SNL so that she could continue to be a part of the show. She won’t be gone for good and she is still considered a full-time part of the cast. In general, you should just expect this to happen with a few different cast members this season. Don’t be shocked if Pete Davidson is gone here and there, and we know already that Kenan Thompson has another season of his self-titled sitcom on the way.

It’s true that with Kate gone, the sketch show has been missing one of their most versatile performers. Kate can play wacky characters all across the board, whether it be Ellen DeGeneres or Rudy Giuliani. She’s also capable of breaking other performers mid-sketch with just how committed she is. That’s why one of our favorites is her recounting her “experiences” being abducted by aliens. She’s also one of the most consistent Weekend Update stars that is out there.

So if you are worried about Kate’s future on the series, don’t be — more good stuff is coming soon.

