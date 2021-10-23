The Bachelorette episode 2 spoilers: Michelle Young’s first 1-on-1 date







The Bachelorette episode 2 is set to air on ABC this coming Tuesday, so why not share a few details about it now? This is an episode that will feature the first major dates of the season, and also some special guests as well — think in terms of Caroline Jones then also a pair of WNBA stars.

Basically, this episode is going to tap into two of the things that the public knows really well about Michelle already: Her history as a college basketball player and also her job as a teacher. Take a look at the synopsis below for other details:

“1802” – Michelle steps into the next phase of her journey with the 23 remaining men for a whirlwind week of firsts. On the season’s first group date, the guys get schooled by a trio of talented fifth graders, but when a pop quiz turns into a test of temperament, Michelle makes it clear she’s not here for class clowns. Afterward, one lucky man gets the first one-on-one and takes his relationship with Michelle to new heights where they enjoy a surprise musical performance by Caroline Jones. Then, with the help of WNBA stars Dearica Hamby and Diamond DeShields, the second group date gives the men a chance to prove if they’ve got what it takes to be a good teammate on – and off – the court. Later, with a rose ceremony looming, one suitor makes a bold decision that sends Michelle looking for answers. Will she discover the truth before handing out the final rose? Find out on “The Bachelorette,” airing TUESDAY, OCT. 26 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Personally, one of the things that we’re the most curious about entering this episode is how Nayte is going to handle getting that first impression rose. It’s a clear sign that he is the favorite, and there will be guys who are instantly jealous. Heck, we’ve even seen some evidence of that already in the previews for the rest of the season.

