NCIS season 19: Show boss explains Gibbs’ surprising recommendation







We know that there were a lot of hot takes all about this past episode of NCIS, especially when it comes to Gibbs, McGee, and Parker. Why did Mark Harmon’s character recommend Alden for the job over his own protegee? It’s something that came as a total shock, mostly because to so many of us, Tim has felt like the proper heir apparent for ages.

So why did this happen? What was the rationale? It seems like we have a slight explanation now courtesy of show boss Steven D. Binder.

New NCIS video! If you haven’t watched our thoughts yet on season 19 episode 5, be sure to take a look at some of those below! Once you do just that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. Be sure to also stick around, as there are more updates on the way and we don’t want you to miss any of them.

In a post on Twitter (see below), Binder made it clear that personally, he “likes to think” that McGee and Gibbs talked regularly about the future and with that, Gibbs already knew what Sean Murray’s character felt about taking over his post. That’s something that McGee and Torres also talked about on this past episode. If Gibbs was aware that Tim didn’t want the job (at least for now), he’d recognize that there is no sense in pushing him to take it anyway.

Of course, we’re still of the belief that at some point, we could see McGee change his mind and decide that he suddenly does want the gig. He’s more than qualified for it and personally, we think fans would take him a million times over Parker. It’s no offense to Gary Cole, but we just don’t know that character all that well!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS right now, including other updates on what lies ahead

What do you think about Binder’s explanation for Gibbs’ surprising NCIS move?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do that, stay at the site for all sorts of additional updates on the show. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

I, personally, would not presume to think Gibbs recommended Parker *over* McGee. I would like to think Gibbs and McGee had plenty of time to talk about the future and what McGee told Torres on the stake-out…Gibbs already knew. :) — Steven D. Binder (@stevebinder) October 19, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







