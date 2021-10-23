All American season 4 spoilers: Big changes coming after cliffhanger







Are you ready for the All American season 4 premiere to come on The CW? We know that personally, we’re stoked to see what’s coming … but also nervous and for good reason. Just think in terms of the season 3 finale cliffhanger! We’re worried about Coop, and of course the aftermath of some other stories involving Layla and others.

No matter what the outcome of some of these storylines is, rest assured that it’s going to course through things for some time moving forward. Speaking in a new interview with TV Guide here is what showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll had to say:

“There isn’t a character on the show that isn’t changed in some way by the events of the Season 3 finale … We’ll be looking at characters who are evolving and adjusting and making different decisions because of everything that happened.”

We’re getting into the second half of some of these characters’ senior year moving forward and if we had to guess, we’d say that the future is as important of a story as the events of the present. Everyone is likely thinking about where they want to attend college, if they want to venture far from home, and also how much to stick with football. We think there’s potential for this to be one of the most dramatic seasons yet, even if it does also raise questions for what the future could hold.

Remember that All American season 4 premieres on The CW this Monday; to get a few more details on what you can expect, take a look at the synopsis below:

SEASON PREMIERE – After the earth-shattering events of the Beverly and Crenshaw State Championship, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) also needs to come to terms what happened with Coop (Bre-Z) and Layla (Greta Onieogou). Now he has the extra pressure of it being early national signing day for football and Spencer must make a major decision about committing. Meanwhile, Billy (Taye Diggs) struggles to forgive Spencer about helping Jordan (Michael Evans Behling). Michael Schultz directed the episode written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll. (#401). Original airdate 10/25/2021.

