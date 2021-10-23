Big Sky season 2 episode 5 video: Will Cassie and Jenny survive?







As you prepare for Big Sky season 2 episode 5 to air on ABC tomorrow night, you better be prepared for things to get crazy.

Why is that? Well, for starters, think about the way that this past episode concluded! We saw a chaotic shootout with Cassie and Jenny at the end of it and soon after that, everything faded to black. Now, we have to wait all the way until November 11 to see what’s coming up next.

Does the promo below give a whole lot away in terms of what’s coming? Well, not really. The biggest thing that it does is hype up further the cliffhanger that we’ve already had a chance to see. Moving forward, we imagine that there are going to be opportunities to see some more violence, plus several stories this season starting to come together.

We’ve heard already of some of the biggest criticisms that are out there of this season; one of the biggest ones is that everything is a tad too disconnected and we get that. You want to see all of the stories converge in a way that leaves your jaw on the ground; why in the world wouldn’t you? This is a show that lives and dies on some of its big reveals.

For the record, though, we have a hard time thinking that the next episode is killing either Jenny or Cassie off. These are the two most important characters on the whole show and with that in mind, we’re anticipating the series moving forward with them in an especially impactful way. Some more details about this upcoming episode should (hopefully) be available next week — let’s go ahead and cross our fingers on that.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Big Sky season 2 episode 5?

Do you think any lives are in danger? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are some other updates on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

