The Good Doctor season 5 episode 5 spoilers: First look at ‘Crazytown’







The Good Doctor season 5 episode 5 is an installment that will air on Monday, November 1, and we already have a sense of what lies ahead. Let’s just say that “Crazytown” is an episode that is going to test a number of different characters, especially Lea and Shaun as the two try and navigate Salen Morrison’s new way of doing things at the St. Bonaventure Hospital.

To get a few more details about some of the specific struggles that lie ahead, take a look at The Good Doctor season 5 episode 5 synopsis:

“Crazytown” – Dr. Park and Dr. Murphy treat an elderly Asian man brought to St. Bonaventure by his daughter after being the victim of a hate crime. In addition, Lea goes behind Shaun’s back to help raise his negative patient satisfaction scores on an all-new “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, NOV. 1 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

As many of you know, Salen’s relying heavily on these scores in order to better assess the right way forward at the hospital — and it’s also an enormous problem for someone like Shaun, who cares about saving lives and not necessarily bedside manner. Lea wants to help him clearly, but isn’t she risking her job in doing so? She is putting herself in a really delicate position and it remains to be seen how she’ll find her way out of it.

The other storyline in this episode, meanwhile, is focusing in hard on a major issue going on in this country: Hate crimes against Asian Americans. It has been here for decades, but escalated soon after the onset of the global health crisis. Be prepared for this to be a topical and pretty emotional episode that takes a hard look at where we are.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Good Doctor right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Good Doctor season 5 episode 5?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are some more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







