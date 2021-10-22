Magnum PI season 4 episode 5 return date: First look at ‘Til Death’







Want to know what’s coming up on Magnum PI season 4 episode 5 — and to go along with that, the show’s return date at CBS? Have no fear, as we’ve got more insight on both of these things within!

The first order of business, though, is sharing some of the bad news from a scheduling point of view. Unfortunately, there is no new episode next week on CBS. You’ll be waiting until Friday, November 5 to see what’s coming up next. What’s the reasoning for this? It has to do mostly with the network wanting to save some of their programming for sweeps, a decision that makes a whole lot of sense, all things considered. We’re just happy to get so many stories this fall after the pandemic shortened things significantly over the course of season 4.

If you do want to get a few more details on where things go from here, we suggest that you check out the full Magnum PI season 4 episode 5 synopsis below:

“Til Death” – When Magnum and Higgins are hired by an anxious groom to look into his bride-to-be on the eve of their wedding, what they think is a simple case of cold feet turns into a web of lies and a life-or-death situation for Higgins. Also, TC makes a touching decision on how to help Cade, on the CBS Original series MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Nov. 5 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

There is something really ironic to us about this episode, mostly because Magnum and Higgins at one point debated a wedding of their own — granted, it was only a way to keep her in the country. (There are a lot of people still hoping that a real one happens someday…)

