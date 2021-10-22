The Bachelorette episode 2 spoilers: Michelle Young’s first group date







Tuesday night’s The Bachelorette is going to bring us the first group date of the season — so what’s going to happen there? Let’s just say that Michelle Young is taking some of her men back to school — and there should be some comedy as a result of this.

Let’s just start things off by noting, of course, that there’s almost no romance to the idea here at all. Instead, some of Michelle’s guys are sat down and asked a series of questions by kids. This is basically a group-date version of Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?, where we’re reminded that a lot of grown adults turn off certain parts of their brain for a long period of time. In the sneak peek below, you can see that one guy in particular has trouble spelling the word “protein.”

The success of some of these guys in this date is really going to be about approach; in the end, you get out of it what you put into it. The people who tend to impress the most are the ones who go in with enthusiasm and a real desire to try and have fun with what production throws at them. You have to find your moments to be romantic and set yourself apart from the competition; you have to make sure you show off the best part of yourself.

In the end, we don’t think it matters if you get a question right or wrong on this date; it’s all about how you sell it after the fact. At least for now this date feels drama-free, but we have a feeling that it won’t remain that way for all that long…

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to The Bachelorette

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Bachelorette episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates that you do not want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Time to get schooled 🏫 pic.twitter.com/cytB67gwaK — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) October 22, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







