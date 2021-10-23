Blue Bloods season 12 episode 5 return date: ‘Good Intentions’







Want to get the Blue Bloods season 12 episode 5 return date at CBS, or more news on what lies ahead? We’ve got a few different things to talk through here.

So where do we begin? It feels like the best thing to do is simply note that, unfortunately, there is no new episode on the air next week. What gives with that? The network is currently planning to air repeats of all of their Friday shows for the first time all season. It doesn’t feel like there is some dramatic reason for the decision other than that they are just trying to save new episodes for a key sweeps period. Also, they gotta give the producers time to make more episodes behind the scenes! Isn’t that as important as anything?

As of right now the next Blue Bloods episode is slated to air on Friday, November 5 — the title for it is “Good Intentions,” and unfortunately, there is no synopsis as of yet for what lies ahead. It’s our hope that this will change over the course of the next several days. There are more than likely going to be some big stories for the writers to talk through here, whether it be Eddie’s career ambitions, Erin’s storyline regarding the Manhattan DA’s Office, and of course any more conflict between Frank and Mayor Chase.

At the moment, it still is to be determined just how many episodes we’re going to have this season, but things at least feel more normal than they did back when the virus shortened things dramatically for season 11 and many other shows across the board.

