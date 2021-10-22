Succession season 3: How many seasons could it really last?







Succession season 3 is one episode into its run and we know that for the rest of the year, there’s a lot of great stuff to be excited for. Yet, we can’t help but still look more towards the long-term future! That is a big part of being a TV fan; inherently, we often do find ourselves wanting more no matter the circumstance.

At this point, a season 4 feels inevitable so long as the cast and crew want to keep making more. HBO would love to keep the show on the air for a while, so the future comes down mostly to the creative — and it’s nice to get some more insight on some of that.

Speaking in a new interview with GQ, Brian Cox made it clear that he had specific thoughts on how long the series could last:

I would say possibly two more series and then I think we’re done. But it just depends and may just be only one more series. It depends what the writers feel. I know they’ve got an endgame. They haven’t told us what the ending is, but there is an endgame. So it’s just how they get up to that endgame, whether it takes one series or two series. I think it’s going to be hard to let go of it this early. I think it needs a couple more series before it really comes to a culmination. That’s my feeling. Because its iconic nature is just hitting, I think people are going to want two more series, but they may only get one.

We tend to agree with Cox that five seasons could be the ideal length here — this is not the sort of show that needs to go on forever! We can enjoy the ride, take in the twists, and then deal with the aftermath

