Succession season 3 episode 2: Brian Cox on Logan Roy’s choice







As we move forward towards Succession season 3 episode 2 on HBO this weekend, we also know we’re entering a new era. This is one where Gerri is now the new CEO of Waystar Royco and with that, Logan is desperately trying to clean up his company image. He knows that the events at the end of season 2 could doom the family and the last thing he wants is to be in a spot where the company sinks and he can’t get his power back down the road.

What we’re trying to say here is rather simple: There’s a reason why Roman or Shiv were not appointing to be the new boss.

Speaking in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Brian Cox (who plays Logan) shared some of his thoughts all about the character’s relationship with his kids — and why Gerri is the right choice for episode 2 and beyond:

They’re endlessly disappointing him. [Roman]’s still weighted to his … adolescence and doesn’t want to quite grow up and take the responsibility. And Shiv just can’t keep her [bleeping] mouth shut, she just talks herself out of things, as she’s done throughout her young life. So yeah, he just feels that none of these kids are worth it. And also he needs to provide an ethical face for Waystar and the most ethical person he has is Gerri — she is it. She is Miss Ethics. And as a result, she’s a natural. I mean, Shiv isn’t a natural because Shiv isn’t ethical, in any way, shape or form.

Will Gerri as CEO really be enough? That’s hard to say given the impending battle with Kendall. Yet, Logan at least feels like this gives him something more of a fighting chance and for now, that’s something he has to take.

