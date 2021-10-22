





Is Miranda Rae Mayo leaving Chicago Fire, and where is Stella Kidd at the moment in the larger story? The character was absent in the 200th episode and in the end, that was shocking. Why couldn’t she get a chance to have a proper goodbye with Casey? We know that there’s only so much time in a given episode, but it’s still weird for a major character to be MIA.

Moving forward, it does seem as though there are other questions to wonder, as well, about her future. She’s currently in Boston working to launch a Girls On Fire program there, and the situation becomes more curious given that there is a spot leading Truck 81 currently open following Matt’s exit. Speaking per TVLine, here is some of what showrunner Derek Haas had to say on the subject:

“The spot on Truck 81 is potentially open, and she hasn’t come back to claim it as of the next episode, so that has its own issues and ramifications.”

Here’s the good news we can offer: For the time being, there isn’t any indication that Mayo will be departing the world of Chicago Fire long-term. We know that she and Severide are engaged and with that, we gotta see a wedding down the road! It has become increasingly common to see characters pop in and out of various shows, whether it be for budgetary or creative reasons. This could just be one of those instances. We’d argue that with Casey gone, Stella becomes more important than ever. Other than Boden she, Severide, and Herrmann become the highest-ranking officers within Firehouse 51. We think all three of them are going to be incredibly significant in keeping the story going for a while longer.

Related – Be sure to get some other information right now on Chicago Fire, including more insight on what lies ahead

Do you think that Miranda Rae Mayo could be leaving Chicago Fire?

Are you worried at all about Stella Kidd’s future? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







