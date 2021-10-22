Blue Bloods season 12 episode 4: More ‘True Blue’ expectations







Blue Bloods season 12 episode 4 is poised to air on CBS in just a matter of hours — do you want more news all about it now?

The first order of business here is, of course, reminding you that “True Blue” will have significant stories for all of the Reagans and will challenge them all in separate ways. Take, for example, with Jamie and Erin. The two are actually going to be working together to bust an underground bar, one frequented by NYPD and FDNY members to hide some of the own indiscretions. This should give both of them an opportunity to take on a challenging case and for Jamie in particular, this is going to be tough. He will have to contend with officers giving him flack and/or wondering if he should be shifting his attention somewhere else.

So what about some other characters? Jamie’s wife Eddie is going to be taking on a difficult issue of her own — namely, whether or not her partner Witten will end up leaving. This is a story that was first brought to the table at the start of the season and it’s going to be paid off here.

While Danny and Baez (of course) are going to have another big case to take on, most of the remainder of our attention in this episode will be geared towards Frank. What happens when Baker’s husband Brian finds himself in a little bit of trouble? It’s a difficult line to walk since Abigail is a close adviser to him. She’ll understand that Frank needs to do whatever he has to as Commissioner, but there is a personal investment here that is different than your standard NYPD ethical dilemma.

