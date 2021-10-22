Locke and Key season 3: Is it renewed at Netflix? Premiere date hopes







Following today’s big season 2 launch, can you expect a Locke and Key season 3 renewal? Or, are we at the end of the road for the series?

There are a few different things that we’ll need to get into within this piece, but let’s start things off by sharing some of the good news: More episodes are in fact coming! The streaming service renewed the adaptation for more some time ago in what is a tremendous show of faith for the long-term future. Netflix is at a point in their run now where they can afford to take a somewhat conservative approach to some of their storytelling. More often than not, they tend to wait to see how each individual season performs before they decide to order more.

Ultimately, there are a number of benefits to giving this particular show the green light early. What it does here is give them an opportunity to have more new episodes ready a little bit earlier — the writers can map things out in the long-term and nobody has to wait for months after the premiere to figure out what they want to do from here.

As for when a season 3 will actually premiere, there is certainly a lot to think about here! At the moment, it’s our hope that we will be able to see new episodes when we get around to late 2022, though nothing here is altogether confirmed as of yet. Netflix can at times be rather choosy when it comes to their premiere dates; they don’t have to pressure themselves into announcing anything too soon, and instead can opt to wait and see how the result of their schedule shapes up. The thing they look for the most are weekends where they can command a great deal of attention. This one, for example, is rather great in that it allows the show a chance to shine without too many other major events happening.

