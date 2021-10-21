NCIS season 19: Another new Wilmer Valderrama preview







We’re in the thick of things now on NCIS season 19, but do you want to get a further look at a future case now? We’ve got at least the smallest of visual teases courtesy of Nick Torres himself in Wilmer Valderrama.

In a new post via Instagram below, you can see Wilmer Valderrama in front of what appears to be a stable or some sort of barn — which we have to think takes center stage in an upcoming episode. If there’s one thing we know about NCIS, it’s that the writers love to get their actors out to a wide array of locations. It helps to separate one story from the rest, and also gives the series that much more of a visual flair.

In general, we definitely think that there are question-marks aplenty when it comes to Torres’ story moving forward. We know that at the end of this past season, the character was in a precarious position with Bishop’s departure. We’ve seen him express some anger because of that and we do want to see him continue to cycle through all of his emotions. This is probably not going to be something that he can process all that easily and we don’t want him to just move on in the blink of an eye.

Meanwhile, how is Torres going to feel about a change of leadership? We’re sure that he would rather see McGee in charge over Parker, so could he rebel in the event that the latter becomes the new Special Agent in Charge?

What sort of stories do you want to see from Wilmer Valderrama on NCIS season 19?

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wilmer Valderrama (@wilmervalderrama)

