Big Sky season 2 episode 5 return date hopes over on ABC







Following tonight’s new episode, are you interested in learning the Big Sky season 2 episode 5 return date, or at the very least getting a broader sense of what’s to come? Then allow us to lend a helping hand here!

So where do we begin? There’s no sense on waiting to unleash a little bit of the bad news here: There is no new episode coming to the network next week, as ABC is running holiday specials and Toy Story 4 instead. You’ll be stuck waiting for a little while to see what’s ahead; the earliest that the show could be back is on Thursday, November 4.

We are still extremely early on in the season and with that in mind, we imagine that there are a lot of surprising twists and turns still to come. We’ve learned to date that Janina Gavankar is going to be the Big Bad for at least the first half of this season, but that doesn’t mean that we can discount someone like Ronald, who’s spent a good bit of time at this point under the “care” of Wolf Legarski. We know that so far, Big Sky has had a number of different things going on and this can create somewhat of a disparate feeling. We would just say that this is not necessarily going to be the case forever, so be prepared for a few more surprises every step of the way.

Thematically, you at least know that Big Sky is going to be intense, dramatic, and even a little folksy at times. One of the reasons it probably stands out is simply because few other shows try to capture this sort of tone and style. Characters have room to breathe, but also room to hide and be up to no good.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Big Sky season 2 episode 5?

Are you bummed out to be waiting a while in order to get it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are more updates on the way and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: ABC.)

