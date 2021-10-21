Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 5 return date for Ellen Pompeo, cast







Following what you see tonight, it only makes sense to want the Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 5 return date. So when will it be, and what could lie ahead for the Ellen Pompeo medical drama? There are a few different things to talk through here.

We suppose that the first order of business here should simply be getting the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode set for next week. Instead, ABC is programming a Halloween special alongside a TV airing of Toy Story 4. This is the sort of stuff that tends to happen around Halloween, so we cannot say that we’re altogether shocked by any of this.

So what about beyond this? ABC has yet to confirm anything when it comes to a possible airing on November 4 or November 11, and there may be some clarity that comes a little bit later tonight on these subjects. (Fingers crossed on that!)

As for what we’re going to see coming up, it still feels like one of the major stories is going to be Meredith continuing to work on the cure for Parkinson’s Disease. She seems to be doing some of her work remotely in Seattle, but will travel back and forth to Minnesota. That opens the door up to see more of Scott Speedman as Nick Marsh, who we know already is going to be around for most of the season. Will he ever interact with some other characters in this world? We certainly hope so, given that otherwise we’ll be stuck waiting for Meredith to travel every time in order to see him. (We just got done with another show in YOU that dramatically under-utilized him.)

Of course, more details will come out about upcoming episodes soon; in true Grey’s Anatomy fashion, you can expect the writers to balance three or four stories at once.

