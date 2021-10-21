Law & Order: SVU 500th episode: Mariska Hargitay on huge achievement







Tonight on NBC the 500th episode of Law & Order: SVU is set to air — and this is one of the biggest milestones imaginable. This is not something that shows reach in this current era, and we hope that the writers, cast, and crew all had the chance to take the achievement in while they were making the magic happen behind the scenes.

One thing that we can absolutely say at the moment is pretty clear: Mariska Hargitay was well aware of the magnitude of this installment. As a matter of fact, she was nervous to watch after the fact! Speaking in a new interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan, she discussed how NBC sent her a screener for the episode and even still, she was nervous to watch. Filming this show is extremely hard work and sometimes, we imagine that it can be hard to stick your neck out while you’re in the weeds of production. This is an episode, however, that you’ll always remember no matter the circumstances, and the idea of putting it out there must feel daunting.

For those of you who want to see the fun and silly side of Mariska, you also get that in this interview as she talks about her undying love of HBO’s Succession. She basically watched the first couple of seasons in a handful of days and totally freaked out at a recent screening for season 3. Our big takeaway from all of this is pretty simple: Celebrities have just as much fun with some of this as we do on the outside looking in.

So how much longer could SVU go? We already know the show has been renewed already through season 24, and we figure the future will be assessed further at some point during the 2022-23 season.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SVU right now, including Danny Pino talking about Nick Amaro

What are you most excited to see from Mariska Hargitay during the 500th episode of Law & Order: SVU?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments below! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates all about the show. We don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







