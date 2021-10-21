Survivor 41 episode 6 promo: What could the tribe swap twist be?







We know that Survivor 41 episode 6 is airing on CBS next week, just as we know there is some sort of twist coming. Remember that in the promo below, Jeff Probst tells everyone to drop their buffs! Something is changing, but what is it?

There is one thing that’s pretty clear at the moment: There is no merge. That’s what the players are obviously expecting and with that in mind, production wants to divert expectations. Luckily, we’re here to try and share some alternative possibilities for what could be going down.

The first idea that came in our head here is that we’re simply moving to two tribes of six, but Evvie suggests that there hasn’t been anything quite like what is being thrown at the players here. It’s with that in mind that we’re thinking of some alternative possibilities. What we think could be happening is that we’re staying at three tribes, and each one will consist of four members. Jeff did say before the season that they will be sticking with smaller tribes for the foreseeable future and that’s what we think could be going down with that in mind.

Another idea? That Ua and Yase merge into one tribe and take on Luvu, but that still feels like a generic swap in a way since we’re getting six versus six. Whatever is happening here is likely a little bit crazier. Also, Probst seems to indicate that everyone could seemingly need new buffs, and not just half of the players.

What do you think is happening with this swap entering Survivor 41 episode 6?

