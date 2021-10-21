Survivor 41 episode 6 preview: Is a tribe swap or merge finally here?







As you prepare for Survivor 41 episode 6 on CBS next week, it’s also fair to pose the question: Is the game changing again in a big way!

For the entirety of this season, we have seen three different tribes all operate on their own: Ua, Luvu, and Yase. Eventually, we are anticipating a tribe swap coming — especially at this point, given that there are twelve people left in the game. Doesn’t it make sense that we get two tribes of six? Of course, not everything in the game has to make sense. We’ve seen a lot of tricks over the years.

So is that something that we can realistically expect to see happen moving forward? Well, it DOES look like there’s some sort of swap. However, it’s not a full-on merge like some out there were guessing. What this means is anyone’s guess, but our feeling is that we’re either doing two tribes or six or we’re really going to get weird and do three tribes of our — maybe the game stays like this for another vote or two before we then get around to the merge.

There is one big disadvantage to doing things like this and not merging now; it basically means that there could be members of the jury who have not played with someone in the final three. That makes it so much harder to understand if they played a good game or not.

