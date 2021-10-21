Succession season 3 spoilers: When will Alexander Skarsgård appear?







Before Succession season 3 even premiered on HBO, there’s a chance you heard that Alexander Skarsgård was going to appear. Yet, we didn’t see him turn up in the very first episode.

So when could we see the actor on the show? Unfortunately, you will be waiting a good while in order to see the True Blood alum … even though we’re pretty psyched over his role.

According to a new report from TVLine, Alexander is going to make his grand debut on Succession in the seventh episode of the season. His role is Lukas Matsson, a tech genius and someone who could have an interesting relationship with at least one of the Roy kids. He’s one of many high-profile additions to the season, a list that also includes Oscar winner Adrien Brody and of course Sanaa Lathan, who made her first appearance in the premiere.

Based on what we saw over the course of the premiere, the major theme of this season is going to be an epic war like no other between Kendall Roy and his father Logan. They are each doing what they can to get some other people on their side, and this is a mission that is not coming easy for either one of them. Our hope here is mostly that there are a few more surprises that the writers have in store for us beyond the guest cast that has already been confirmed.

Also, let’s hope for a Succession season 4 — though that will probably be up to the creative team more so than HBO.

What do you want to see from Alexander Skarsgård on Succession season 3?

What do you want to see from Alexander Skarsgård on Succession season 3?

