The Masked Singer: Rob Schneider revealed under Hamster Mask!







Tonight’s The Masked Singer featured the Hamster, the Skunk, the Bull, the Pepper, and also a brand-new arrival in the Jester. Pretty eventful show, no? Some of the costumes remain ridiculous, and this was one of those episodes where the decision as to who to eliminate could go any different direction?

So what do you base this on — vocal performance, unpredictability, or entertainment value? For us, this show is about having a good time and it’s easy to figure out singers’ identity after the first or second performance. Those who make us smile are the ones most worthy of keeping around for some time moving forward. (We will have to say that we were pretty darn confident the Jester was Jack Black, but we’ve been wrong before with some of these!)

At the end of the day, it was revealed that the person unmasked would be the Hamster! It was such a crazy and entertaining costume; now, we just had to learn who is underneath that mask. Rob Schneider was a popular guess online, but was it really him? Absolutely, yes! Congrats to those who got it right. In the event you didn’t see the big video reveal already, you can take a look at that below. We’re not super-shocked that he would opt to do this show, mostly because it’s been a while since his feature-film heyday.

Now, the Jester lives to see another day — if that really is Jack Black, more power to the show for keeping him around a while longer. There’s still a lot of competitive performers left in the competition — and one of them is obviously Todrick Hall. At this point, that has to be one of the most predictable outcomes ever.

