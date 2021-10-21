CSI: Vegas episode 4 spoilers: A big luau case!







What’s coming up on CSI: Vegas episode 4? This is an installment entitled “Long Pig,” and it looks as though Hawaii will be a big part of the story.

However, here is the big twist: This show is set FAR away from the islands. So what in the world is going to happen here? Let’s just say that a big part of the story is going to be set around one of those Hawaiian-themed hotels in Las Vegas. There’s a big case that the team will be forced to take on — and then, there’s everything going on with Internal Affairs. One of the things that is great about the revival so far is that the writers are balancing out things with the case-of-the-week and then also some of the other long-term stories, as well.

Below, you can check out the full CSI: Vegas episode 4 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up next:

“Long Pig” – The CSI team investigates when a body is dug up in the luau pit of a Hawaiian-themed hotel. Also, Internal Affairs begins to question Grissom and Sara’s return to the crime lab, on the CBS Original series CSI: VEGAS, Wednesday, Oct. 27 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

If there’s one thing to be worried about with CSI: Vegas right now, it’s how the show is currently performing in the numbers. We’ve already seen the numbers dip to just a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic in the live ratings, and we have to think that CBS was hoping for something a little bit stronger back when they first ordered the show.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to CSI: Vegas right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to CSI: Vegas episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







