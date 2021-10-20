Law & Order: SVU 500th episode: Danny Pino on Nick Amaro’s return







There is absolutely a great deal to be excited about when it comes to the Law & Order: SVU 500th episode, and the return of Danny Pino as Nick Amaro is high up on the list. He’s one of the more familiar characters from the past decade and since this is such a big milestone, it makes sense to get him back.

Not only that, but he’s going to be coming back with a case tied to Benson’s past — basically, this episode is going to give us multiple opportunities to honor the show’s legacy! Expect a number of callbacks, and of course reminders of what makes this particular show so valuable to a number of people out there.

So where will the story pick up for Amaro? What are we going to learn about him? Speaking to TV Insider, here is some of what Pino had to say about the state of his character:

I think he’s in a pretty positive place. He’s happily married, albeit in a blended family in California. He’s found a way to do what he’s passionate about, which is to bring closure to families who have suffered horrific crimes. I think he feels good about himself in that he’s earned two post-graduate degrees and is working his way towards a doctorate. In a lot of ways, I feel that he is in a place of strength and has something incredibly valuable to offer not only Benson but to law enforcement in general.

All of this is really fantastic to hear in general. It’s always valuable to know that characters have moved forward even when they are not on-screen; it makes this feel more like a living, breathing world, and it does seem like Amaro can impact SVU greatly, and in different ways beyond what he was once doing.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Law & Order: SVU right now

What do you most want to see from Danny Pinon the 500th episode of Law & Order: SVU?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also stick around; there are more updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss any of those in the 500th episode or beyond. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







