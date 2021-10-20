The Challenge season 37 episode 12 preview: The 500th episode!







Next week on The Challenge season 37 episode 12, you are going to see something that transcends anything that’s going on with this particular group of contestants. Instead, it’s a celebration of one of the most successful reality TV franchises ever. It’s the 500th episode!

If we were to wax a little poetic about this show, we’d argue that there are a number of reasons for its long-term success. The combination of grueling challenges and drama between contestants is such a staple of this genre — we’ve seen it work with Survivor, Big Brother, and so many other shows over the years, as well. We also think the casting of familiar faces is also a huge asset, mostly in that it allows the show to refresh its audience ever so often with people who may not have seen it before.

Given its ratings and the fact that it has a Paramount+ spin-off at this point, it’s hard to see The Challenge going anywhere in the near future.

As for what the show is going to give us in terms of drama on-screen, check out the full synopsis for the 500th episode below:

Players commemorate the 500th episode of The Challenge with the physically demanding “Brush Contact” mission. Players get into a heated argument at the club. Players try to pressure one agent into volunteering for elimination in order to infiltrate cells.

While we don’t think the milestone will interrupt the action going on all that much; there is still a game to be played, and the best way for the MTV series to honor that is by continuing to give viewers what they want and what they’ve enjoyed seeing over the years. Why drift away from that now?

