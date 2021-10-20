Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC with season 4 episode 5?







Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC? If you’re entering this piece wondering about season 4 episode 5, we’re happy to help!

So where do we begin here? Well, we should go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way now: There is no new installment coming on the network tonight. As for the reason why, that has every bit to do with the network airing a Superstar special. We think they also want to save some episodes here for November sweeps and allow production a good bit of time in order to stay ahead of the game.

Even though there are no new stories to share tonight, we can offer up more of a look at what lies ahead! With that, we suggest that you take a look at the synopses below; just from seeing these alone, you’ll get a clear reminder that there is a lot of drama and emotional content coming around every corner…

Season 4 episode 5, “crystal clear” – Gary’s attempt to make things right for Sophie comes with unexpected repercussions. Eddie realizes Nicole needs help in her own ways, and Maggie connects more with Jane. Katherine discovers something new about herself on this episode of “A Million Little Things,” airing WEDNESDAY, OCT. 27 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Season 4 episode 6, “six months later” – Maggie is enjoying success at work and new love in her life, while Gary learns he needs to let go of his past. Rome experiences a curveball with his film and Regina deals with drama of her own on this episode of “A Million Little Things,” airing WEDNESDAY, NOV. 3 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

