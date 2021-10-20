Legends of Tomorrow season 7 episode 3 spoilers: The 100th episode!







There’s no denying that Legends of Tomorrow season 7 episode 3 is going to be an enormous TV event. It’s hard for it not to be. We’re talking here about the 100th episode! It’s a fantastic chance to commemorate everything that has come before with this show, and we already know that there are a ton of familiar faces coming back. We’ve seen stories teasing Victor Garber, Brandon Routh, Wentworth Miller, and many more. It’s a real opportunity to celebrate not only what the show was, but also what it’s become. We’ve always felt for some of the early series regulars who never got to experience the era of critical acclaim; it really took a good season and a half for the show to start to find its way.

So how are so many of these characters coming back, especially since some of them are dead in the present? We think the synopsis below does a good job working to explain that:

LEGENDS OF PAST AND PRESENT IN THE 100th EPISODE – With Astra (Olivia Swann), Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) and a now-human Gideon (Amy Pemberton) trying to save the Legends, Gideon becomes overwhelmed by her new human choices sending her into a catatonic state. Astra and Spooner combine their powers to enter Gideon’s mindscape and discover that a virus is trying to erase all of Gideon’s memories. Acting fast, they devise a plan to defeat the virus before it’s too late. Meanwhile, the Legends are about to go up against a powerful new foe. Caity Lotz, Jes Macallan, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Shayan Sobhian and Adam Tsekham also star. Caity Lotz directed the episode written by Phil Klemmer & Matthew Maala (#703). Original airdate 10/27/2021.

The Gideon part of the equation is going to be really fun, largely because she’s technically been aboard the Waverider longer than everyone. She knows almost everything, other than of course the notion of how to act like a human. There’s going to be a lot of humor because of this, and it’s also nice to know that Pemberton is a series regular. With that, she won’t be going anywhere in the near future.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Legends of Tomorrow season 7 episode 3?

