Is Brian Tee leaving Chicago Med; when is Ethan Choi returning?







Is Brian Tee leaving Chicago Med? This has been an ongoing question with this show, as Ethan Choi has been MIA for the entire season so far. We know that this is frustrating; there’s no other way around it!

Yet, we do at least have a little more news on the subject of Ethan’s return to the hospital — there’s a light seemingly at the end of the tunnel!

Recently, NBC released some of the first information for the upcoming November 3 episode entitled “A Square Peg in a Round Hole.” Based on the synopsis, it sounds as though Tee’s character will be a big part of the story: “11/03/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Crockett helps Dr. Blake replace a patient’s liver. Vanessa tries to prove herself. Will continues to pursue the truth about Cooper. Ethan gets closer to returning to life in the E.D. TV-14.” This doesn’t mean that the character is coming back to the hospital yet, but there are absolutely some encouraging signs here.

For those who are still wondering why Tee has been gone for so much of the show in the first place, that has a good bit to do with another project that he has been working on. He is still a major part of Chicago Med, but it’s clear that producers wanted him to have this opportunity to go along with it. They are probably conscious, after all, of the fact that they have lost some other longtime cast members elsewhere; Torrey DeVitto and Yaya DaCosta both exited the show at the end of last season, and a number of other original cast members are also gone at this point. The more familiar faces NBC can get to stick around long-term, the better.

