Survivor 41 episode 5: Who could be voted out next?







We are a mere matter of hours away from Survivor 41 episode 5 airing on CBS, so do we have a sense of what could happen?

There are, of course, a number of things that we can talk though here, but we should start with the state of these three tribes: We’re at a point where the numbers are starting to get a little bit more depleted, especially over at the Ua tribe. A tribe swap could be coming in the near future but for now, there’s no evidence it’s happening immediately. Our feeling is that next week, we could see things shift to where there are two tribes of six.

Now, let’s take a look at where each individual tribe stands if they vote someone out tonight…

Luvu – Given that Deshawn was so game to get rid of Erika that he was willing to throw a challenge to make it happen, we have to think this is still a possibility. With that being said, the overarching question right now is whether or not this can even happen when the tribe has been so dominant. Naseer almost single-handedly took out the other tribes by himself on this past challenge!

Ua – Things are a total disaster right now. They only have three tribe members left, and they’ve also gotten rid of two of their better challenge performers in Brad and JD. If Shan, Genie, and Ricard go back to Tribal Council, it’s a foregone conclusion that Genie is gone unless she’s able to activate the immunity idol she finds at camp. We know thanks to some sneak peeks for the episode that she found it!

Yase – We feel the same here as we have ever since it became a tribe of four: Xander is gone unless his idol is activated. He’s shown himself already to be too big of a threat and he probably recognizes at this point already that he’s at the bottom of the group. The one thing he’s got going for him is that we feel better about his ability to win a challenge than pretty much anyone over on the Ua tribe.

What do you think is going to happen on Survivor 41 episode 5 when it airs on CBS tonight?

