Dopesick episode 5 air date: What happens from here?

We hate to lay it out there, but the simple answer to this question, at least for now, is yes. The folks over at Hulu have been pretty careful with the release strategy on some of their shows over the years. They will kick things off with three new episodes being available all at once but then after that, shift things over to where there is a single episode coming out a week. With that in mind, it’s fair to say that the next new episode will be available on October 27.

Story-wise, continue to expect the Michael Keaton series to take its cues from the non-fiction book Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America. This is a show out to chronicle what happened with the opioid crisis in a way that feels real — it has a huge challenge when you think about it that way. You’re trying to depict real actions and make it seem as though you’re following most moves relatively to the letter. This is still television, of course, so there are also questions and arguments to be had about whether or not you are seeing the complete picture.

For those wondering, there are currently eight episodes planned over the course of this season. With that in mind, we have to consider ourselves at the halfway point now! Tension and drama are only going to build from here. As for whether or not there will be an ending here that is satisfying for everything, that’s where things get a little bit more complicated to answer. It’s hard to say that anything within this world even now is altogether clear.

