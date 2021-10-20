Succession season 3 episode 2: Sarah Snook on Shiv’s concept of love







Succession season 3 episode 2 is going to serve as a great opportunity to expand on the events of the premiere. Suffice it to say, there is a LOT to unpack here moving forward!

For the sake of this article, though, let’s hone down on one specific subject: Love. How much does the Roy family legitimately care about each other? Kendall was willing to betray his father and with that, risk the entire family legacy. Meanwhile, Shiv, Kendall, and Roman frequently trade insults and rarely seem to enjoy being in one another’s company. It also seems like each one of them would be more than happy to throw each other under the nearest bus if that meant finding a way to get more power.

So while we may have our own thoughts on all of this, why not hear from one of the series’ key players themselves? Speaking to IndieWire in a new interview, Shiv Roy herself in Sarah Snook had a fascinating response to this question that sheds some light on where her character stands:

“My first thought was like, ‘Shiv loves nobody,’ but that’s not true … I think she does love Tom. And she does love her family. She loves Logan and Roman and Kendall and Connor. But I think she struggles with love and with the concept of it. I think she struggles with the vulnerability that love demands. And that’s not a safe space to occupy in the Roy family.”

We imagine that within this world, there’s a chance that this love could show itself if the going got TRULY tough — as in, a spot where everyone had something to lose. Even if it does, we don’t think you’ll be getting many declarations of care; that’s just not the way this family operates.

Where do you think the story is going to go moving into Succession season 3 episode 2?

