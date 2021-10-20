NCIS season 19 episode 6 photo: Parker, McGee are on the case!







As we prepare ourselves for NCIS season 19 episode 6 airing on CBS November 1, why not check out a newly-released photo? This is one that on the surface, may not reveal much … but it does still leave us with questions.

At the end of episode 5, we saw Alden Parker seemingly be offered the job of Special Agent in Charge; it looked like he’d probably be taking it, but we still had some questions about McGee. Would he want it instead? He’d indicated that he wasn’t interested in the added workload but at the same time, some of the surrounding questions made us wonder.

New NCIS video! Check out our thoughts on episode 5 below! Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are more updates on the way throughout the rest of the season and, of course, we don’t want you missing them.

It’s 100% clear upon looking at this image that Gary Cole’s character is now full-fledged NCIS — he’s wearing the signature coat! However, it’s not altogether clear who is in charge. It could be Parker, or it could just be this way for a short period of time.

While we don’t have any real evidence of this, it’s still hard to think that NCIS as a series would build long-term towards a story that does not involve McGee being some sort of boss at the end of it. We’ve watched him for the entirety of the season and in a way, you can argue that this show is partially about his arc from probie to where he is now. He was far from the person you’d expect to see as a leader early on and now, that’s where we are.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to this NCIS episode

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 19 episode 6, especially for McGee and Parker?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates ahead and of course, we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







